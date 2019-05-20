Court remands Naira Marley in prison custody, till 30 May for bail consideration

Court remands Naira Marley in prison custody, till 30 May for bail consideration

Monday, May 20, 2019 2:07 pm


Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley

Akin Kuponiyi

Justice Nicholas Oweibo presiding over a Federal High Court in Lagos south West Nigeria has ordered that a popular musician, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, be remanded in the prison custody till 30n May 2019, pending the determination of his bail application.

The judge’s order was sequel to his arraignment before the court on 11 count criminal charge bordering on credit card fraud

The accused musician pleaded not guilty to all the counts preferred against him by the Nigeria anti graft Agency EFCC

Thereafter,Justice Oweibo adjourned till May 30 to hear the bail application filed by his lawyer Taiwo Oreagba,.

In the charge filed before the court by the EFCC, it was alleged that Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst themselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than him in a bid to obtain gain and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

It was also alleged that Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), that on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud possessed, counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to oneyTimea Fedorne Tatar and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.

