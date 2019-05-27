Cult members arrested for murder at a birthday party in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun police command have arrested four suspected members of a notorious cult group over the death of a young man during a Birthday party in Abule lemode area of ijoko of the state.

The arrest followed a distress call received by the police in Agbado divisional headquarters that a female friend, oluwatoye Ogun, was having a Birthday party at her father’s house on the 24th of May 2019 when a group of boys suspected to be cultists stormed the venue of the party at about 2 am with broken bottles and unleashed terror on the people attending the party.

The hoodlums were reported to have stabbed the father of the celebrant on the head and after that, they got hold of one Saibu Azeez and stabbed him in his stomach.

Having received the distress call, the DPO Agbado division CSP Aloko Amodu led his patrol team to the scene where four members of the dreaded group namely Opeyemi Olalekan, Azeez Ologundudu, Emanuel Omoboriowo and Anigilaje Babatunde were arrested.

The two injured persons were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment, but Saibu Azeez died while receiving treatment .

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased is likely to be a member of a rival cult group and his assailants came on a likely reprisal attack.

The arrested suspects have all confessed been members of a rival cult group.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Bashir Makama has ordered the transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP also reiterates his earlier stance against cultism in the state and vowed not to rest until cultism is completely stamped out of the state.