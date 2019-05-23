Customs boss charges newly promoted officers

Thursday, May 23, 2019 10:30 am


Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali, Customs boss

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), has   charged newly decorated officers of the service to see their new ranks as call to greater service.

In a statement by the NCS Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, Ali gave the charge with decorating seven newly promoted officers with different ranks.

“Moving the country to the next level requires selfless service especially from an organisation like NCS, whose functions are crucial to economic and security well-being of the nation,” the CGC was quoted as saying.

Those decorated are  Sanusi Umar, who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG), while the remaining officers were elevated to the rank of Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG).

Others who received the rank of ACG are Musa Jibrin, Emmanuel Udo-aka, Abdullahi Babani, Modupe Aremu, Chris Odibu and Bashir Abubakar. (NAN

 

