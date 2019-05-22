Customs seize cartons of Tramadol, Codeine, contraband worth N29.47m

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 7:17 pm


File: Nigeria Customs men

The Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) in Imo says it confiscated three Cartons of Tramadol, three cartons of Codeine, used compressors/tyres, foreign spices and other goods worth N29.47million within three months.

Kayode Olusemire, Comptroller of the Zone, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ of the NCS made this known why displaying the seized items to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Olusemire said that bags of foreign rice, second hand clothing, cartons of spirits, mushroom sauces, various spices and other items were also seized on the Imo/Abia and Port Harcourt axis between March and May.

He said that six suspects were arrested in connection with the seized items but had been granted administrative bail.

He described Tramadol and Codeine as dangerous drugs to mankind especially among the youths which had caused a lot of harm and contributed to various vices in the society.

“Tramadol and Codeine, when taken in large quantity, affect the brain and behaviour of those who take them,” he said.

On foreign rice importation, Olusemire said that the Federal Government had engaged programmes and initiated policies on agriculture as well as released loans to encourage farming especially growing of rice.

He, therefore, wondered why people should sell their conscience to sabotage government efforts of developing the economy.

“Nigeria has arable land for subsistence farming. Government has come up with policies, programs and loans to encourage farmers of local rice.

“Importation of foreign rice, soups, spices is a sabotage and inimical to the economic growth of the nation,” he said.

Olusemire said that used clothing were prohibited to encourage local fabrics while used tyres are prohibited as they could cause accidents on the roads.

He advised vehicle owners to get new tyres instead for their vehicles.

“In spite of efforts of the custom officers, smugglers are still bent on continuing on their nefarious activities, but we will not allow them. As they move one step, we will move two steps.

“With our ingenuity, we will continue to deal with them,” he said.

He identified the rest items confiscated to include a 40feet container carrying 10 cartons of spirit, 37 cartons of beer, 45 cartons of vegetable oil, 50 cartons of mushroom sauce, 155 cartons of spices concealed with 96 pieces of steel doors, all valued at N5.22million.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that seized goods also included 360 pieces of used compressors with valued at N3.02million and 149 pieces of used tyres worth N2.15 million.

The items would be handed over to NESREA.

