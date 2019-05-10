Customs Zone D seizes contraband worth N42m in 2 months

Saturday, May 11, 2019 12:13 am


Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali, Customs boss

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit, FOU,Zone D, Bauchi, covering nine states which include Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue has seized contraband valued at over N42 million in the last two months.

Disclosing this at a press briefing yesterday, the Comptroller of FOU Zone D Bauchi, Mr Olugboyega Peters said that from Feb.1 to May 7, operatives of the zone have made series of seizures, which includes foreign rice, used foreign footwear and used tyres, among other items, with total Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N42.12 million.

According to him, the seized items included 1,819 bags of rice, 250 jumbo bags, 12 jumbo bags of used footwear, 700 cartons of spaghetti and 612 used tyres, all intercepted.

He said that the unprecedented seizures was achieved as a result of intelligence gathering, sharing of information and doggedness of the officers and men.

The comptroller appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to assist in providing genuine information that would aid in eradicating the menace of smuggling in the country, just as he warned smugglers to look for decent means of livelihood.
NAN

