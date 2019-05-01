District head of Daura, Musa Umar, kidnapped

District head of Daura, Musa Umar, kidnapped

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 8:45 pm


Gunmen (file photo)

Alhaji Musa Umar, the district head of Daura has been kidnapped by four unidentified gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the kidnappers stormed Umar’s Daura residence at 7pm on Wednesday and sporadically shot into the air, scaring the hell out of bystanders, who scampered for safety.

Umar had just returned from the mosque where he took part in the evening prayer when the incident happened.

He was sitting in front of his house with some people when the gun totting men came.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria that the kidnappers came in a Peugeot 406 saloon car.

After the gunmen left, the Daura council chairman Malam Abba Mato and hundreds of sympathizers came to Umar’s residence, to discuss the bewildering incident.

