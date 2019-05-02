Don’t trade sex for marks, do advises varsity freshens

Dr Hannah Etta, a senior lecturer at Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) Calabar, has advised new students of the institution to be diligent, studious and eschew trading sex for grades.

Etta, a lecturer in the Department of Genetics and the state Coordinator of the advocacy group `suffer don do’, gave the advice on Thursday in Calabar during the 17th matriculation ceremony of the university.

Etta, who is also the Director of Management Information System in the institution, told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview that it was important to educate and sensitise the fresh students on the need to be focused with their education.

“We are out to fight the menace of sex for grades and grades for sex, not only in this institution, but we are going around Nigeria with this advocacy.

“We are going to penetrate every tertiary institution in Nigeria to scream out this message that students should read for their marks and not to trade sex for marks.

“Sometimes lecturers propose to students, either to sleep with them or they fail their course and on the other hand, the students present themselves to lecturers when they fail their courses.

“We want to discourage this menace among the lecturers in our society and our students who are the future leaders of this country.

“Reading has always been the best way to have good grades and that is what we are advocating for,’’ she said.

Etta told NAN that the group was partnering with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in ensuring that those who were victimised were thoroughly investigated for proper actions.

She said that the new students required more orientation and advocacy to guide them through their programmes.

“Some of the students are coming with the idea to read for their marks, but on the other hand, some lecturers may be out to proposition them.

“So, we are here to distribute these flyers and encourage them to report such attempts through our contact numbers.

“We are out to get any victim, whether a professor, lecturer or graduate assistant, if you are caught, you will face the law,’’ she maintained.

She advised lecturers with such intentions to desist from it, stressing that they should be involved in the proper grooming and management of the students.

