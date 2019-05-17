Driver’s Licence: FRSC says over 3,379 uncollected in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun says driver’s licence of no fewer than 3,379 applicants are yet to be collected by their owners.

FRSC’s Sector Commander, Mr Peter Oke, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo.

“ The command has been engaging stakeholders in public enlightenment and media sensitisation on the implications of the uncollected licences.

“ We have been visiting radio and television stations to pass the message across to applicants,” he said.

According to him, driver’s licence is the only document that qualifies someone to drive on the road, while every other valid document is for the vehicle.

Oke said that the command would embark on a joint patrol operation with Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) and the Police, to compel applicants to get their documents.

He said that any driver caught without his or her licence would be fined N10,000, while their vehicles would be impounded until they did the right thing.

The sector commander said that several arrests had been made in the state, and more would still be carried out to compel motorists to regularise their licence and vehicle particulars.

Oke said the command would continue to improve on enforcement toward the regularisation of the driver’s licence.

He cautioned applicants against patronising fake agents for driver’s licence, urging them to visit designated centres to apply for and collect their documents.