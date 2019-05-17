Driver’s Licence: FRSC says over 3,379 uncollected in Osun

Driver’s Licence: FRSC says over 3,379 uncollected in Osun

Friday, May 17, 2019 12:17 pm


FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun says driver’s licence of no fewer than 3,379 applicants are yet to be collected by their owners.

FRSC’s Sector Commander, Mr Peter Oke, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo.

“ The command has been engaging stakeholders in public enlightenment and media sensitisation on the implications of the uncollected licences.

“ We have been visiting radio and television stations to pass the message across to applicants,” he said.

According to him, driver’s licence is the only document that qualifies someone to drive on the road, while every other valid document is for the vehicle.

Oke said that the command would embark on a joint patrol operation with Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) and the Police, to compel applicants to get their documents.

He said that any driver caught without his or her licence would be fined N10,000, while their vehicles would be impounded until they did the right thing.

The sector commander said that several arrests had been made in the state, and more would still be carried out to compel motorists to regularise their licence and vehicle particulars.

Oke said the command would continue to improve on enforcement toward the regularisation of the driver’s licence.

He cautioned applicants against patronising fake agents for driver’s licence, urging them to visit designated centres to apply for and collect their documents.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Herbalist impersonates GMD NNPC, others, dupes foreigner of N30m
    44 mins ago

    Group Gives Reasons Victor Oye Should Be APGA Chairman for Second Term
    52 mins ago

    EFCC Raises Alarm As Cyber Crime Assumes Frightening Dimension In South East
    58 mins ago

    Man In Court Over Alleged Motorcycle Theft
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria, Niger Move To Tackle Cross Border Crimes
    1 hour ago

    Lagos, Ogun States Move To Eradicate Polio
    2 hours ago

    Four persons killed, 10 buildings destroyed in cult clash in Edo
    2 hours ago

    MTN Nigeria Signs 7-year N200bn Medium Term Loan