DSS warns against call for ‘forceful change’ of government

The Department of State Services has accused some unidentified groups of planning to crate to create an atmosphere of insecurity to cause disaffection among the people and instigate widespread violence against the government in order to actualize forceful change of regime.

The secret service said this while condemning the recent call by a group for a forceful change of government in Nigeria however said it will resist any such move while warning those behind the agitations to desist in a statement by its spokesperson, Peter AFUNANYA.

The full statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) condemns the recent activities of some unscrupulous elements in the name of Nigeria Continuity and Progress (NCP) which has unpatriotically called for a revolution and forceful change of government in the country.

“The Service is aware that the group is working in tandem with a body of subversive agents and adversaries of the Nigerian State. The aim is to create an atmosphere of insecurity and use same to cause disaffection among the people. It is evident that the misguided group and its cohorts have also planned to instigate widespread violence against the government in order to actualize their infamous agenda of forceful change of regime.

“In line with the Service’s mandate of ensuring the internal security of Nigeria, it will stop at nothing to achieve this. Accordingly, the Service will continue to work with other sister agencies and stakeholders to ensure that every segment of the populace pursues their legitimate aspirations in an environment that is devoid of fear or hinderance.

“The DSS not only supports the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria, but will leave no stone unturned in rooting out persons or groups desirous of truncating the process or undermining the country’s peace and corporate existence. The Service will, therefore, not condone any form of extra-judicial activities or methods designed or adopted by persons or groups to subvert constituted authorities.

“Consequently, aggrieved politicians are enjoined, for the umpteenth time, to desist, forthwith, from plans to take laws into their hands or engage in acts capable of breaching the peace. Instructively, defaulting persons will surely be brought to book.”