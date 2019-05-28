Economic sabotage: Army nabs 22 suspects

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has arrested a total of 22 suspects in anti-oil bunkering and sea piracy operations conducted between April 16 and May 26.

The army disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, on Tuesday. He said the operation covered Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states.

The areas of responsibility of the Division included Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta States.

Musa said that during the period, 46 illegal oil refining sites were located in Bayelsa and destroyed along with 85 sacks/cellophane bags, 10 drums and four Cotonou boats, all containing illegally refined products.

He also said that two motorcycles and 10 mobile phones were recovered from the suspects in the state.

In Delta, Musa said 35 sting operations were conducted in which 65 illegal oil refineries were located and destroyed.

According to him, 150 cellophane bags, 120 drums and 15 Cotonou boats containing illegally acquired products were located and destroyed in the state.

He said during the period of the operation, 28 illegal oil refineries along with 1000 sacks/cellophane bags, 760 drums of illegally refined products were identified and destroyed in Rivers.

Musa added that 25 dump sites and six loaded Cotonou boats containing illegally acquired products were located and destroyed in the state.

“Additionally, 12 suspects were arrested along with the impounding of 60 tankers/trucks as well as 26 four-wheel vehicles used in the criminal act of economic sabotage.

The army spokesman said that all the arrested suspects and exhibits had been handed over to relevant security agencies for prosecution.