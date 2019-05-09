Edo: Concerned APC leaders warn aggrieved members not to geopadize party’s chances

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A group, Concerned Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, has warned aggrieved members of the party in the State not to geopadize its chances by cooperating with the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

They also warned the aggrieved members to learn from the bitter experience of the party in other states, by ensuring peace in the party.

The group in its communique issued at the end of its meeting in Benin on Thursday, appealed to any aggrieved members of the party to look for better ways to resolve any problems they may have with the Governor, rather than putting the party at risk of losing the State to the opposition.

It also urge aggrieved members who truly love the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, “to help him by ensuring that (his) home front is peaceful, so that he can pay attention to his very acting responsibility as national chairman.”

The communique was signed by Prince Mackor Momodu, Alhaji Usman Shagadi and Hon. Charles Idahosa.

It reads; “Insinuation that the Governor (Obaseki) was responsible for the poor outing of the party in the last presidential and national assembly results is, to say the least, mischievous.

“This is because it is common knowledge that ethno-religious considerations ​together with anti party activities of our own members, which include some of those pointing accusing fingers, were largely responsible.

“Finally, we wish to appeal to those aggrieved members to look for better and more productive ways in resolving their personal problems rather than put the party at risk.

“If truly they love Comrade Oshiomhole as we do and as they profess, they must learn from the bitter experiences of the party in other states and help him by ensuring that the home front is peaceful.”

Earlier, the Convener of the meeting, Hon. Charles Idahosa, ​warned that if the party fails to put its house in order, it could waste the huge goodwill it acquired in the last State House of Assembly election, at next year’s governorship election.

“In the past two and half years, Godwin Obaseki has been generally acknowledged by the leadership of the party and, indeed, the good people of Edo State as an exceptional performer as a Governor spreading development evenly across the state.

“These reforms and innovations in govergnance appear to have taken its toll on some of our party leaders who had benefited immensely from the past. Rather than adjust to the new system of governance, they have chosen to confront the Governor and take him out but all means without considering the implications to our party,” Idahosa said.

He said the aggrieved members have resorted to all sorts of mischief, including trying to cause disaffection between the Governor and the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

It would be recalled that a chieftain of the party in Benin, Barr. Henry Idahagbon, who convened a meeting under the aegis of APC Revival Group, alleged that Governor Obaseki has lost touch with the state politics.

“The Governor (Godwin Obaseki), has lost touch with the politics of the State. The message has been sent loud and clear that his policies are not resonating with the people of Edo State,” Idahagbon said.