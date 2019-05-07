Edo council chair warns traders against roadside trading

Edo council chair warns traders against roadside trading

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 12:27 am


Gov. Godwin Obaseki:

The Chairwoman of the Egor Local Government Council in Edo, Ms Eghe Ogbemudia, on Tuesday warned traders to desist from roadside and street trading.

The council chair gave the warning while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Ogbemudia, who spoke after inspecting the ongoing perimeter fencing at the Ediake market, described roadside trading as `hugely dangerous.’

“Selling or displaying wares along the road is risky and dangerous. It can lead to unexpected incidents, including deaths.

“My administration means well for our people. Part of our reasons for the ongoing perimeter fencing is to ensure the safety of traders and their customers.”

Ogbemudia told the traders to exercise patience while work on the fence was going on, saying: “I urge you to be patient, it will not take long.

“The council is also creating a convenient car park, where your customers will park their cars whenever they want to patronise you,” she said.

Ogbemudia reiterated her administration’s resolve to implement people-oriented projects, adding, “my office is open for any information or advice that will bring development”.

