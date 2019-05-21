Edo court dissolves lawyer’s 23yr-old marriage

Jethro

Ibileke/Benin

An Abudu High Court, Edo State, has dissolved the marriage between a Benin based legal practitioner, Samuel Abaslim Esq and his wife, Florence Chinwe Abaslim.

The respondent is a staffof West African Examinations Council (WAEC), in Asaba.

The court presided over by Justice V. O. Eboreime, dissolved the marriage which was celebrated on October 7, 1995, at Saint James Anglican Church, Benin, on grounds that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

The petitioner, Samuel Abaslim, had prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, saying that he could no longer​ continue to live with the respondent, Mrs. Florence Chinwe Abaslim, because of her behavior.

Justice Eboreime, in her judgement, stated that the unchallenged evidence of the petitioner has proved that the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent has indeed broken down irretrievably under section 15, (2) (c) of the matrimonial causes Act.

In the circumstances, the court ordered the dissolution of the marriage.