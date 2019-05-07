Edo Govt boosts security, gives patrol vehicles to police          

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 10:47 pm


 

Police patrol van

 

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Government on Tuesday donated patrol vehicles to the State Police Command, to boost security in the State.

The State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who handed over the patrol vehicles on behalf of the State government, said the idea was to support police to secure the state, especially in the area of violence crimes and  kidnapping.

He noted that it was the second time in one year that Governor Godwin Obaseki was donating vehicles to boost security network in the state, adding that it was in line with his commitment to totally secure the state.

The vehicles are expected to be deployed in Iguobazuwa, Ikpoba Hill, Egba, Ososo and Auchi divisions of the command.

According to Shaibu, the vehicles would boost seamless security in line with Operation WABAIZIGAN, as they work side by side.

He disclosed that “the Governor would be reviewing/releasing vehicles to the security outfit to keep crime at its barest minimal, on monthly basis,” adding that the batch released today was the first in the series.

He noted that the vehicles are fitted with communications gadgets.

The State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, who received the vehicle on behalf of the Command, expressed gratitude to government.

He noted that the vehicles would help boost patrols, especially in the Edo North axis, adding that with this support, crime would be reduced to its barest minimum.

 

 

 

 

 

