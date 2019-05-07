Edo now tracks crimes with Security Management Information System – Obaseki

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state now operates a Security Management Information System to track and control crime in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this on Tuesday, when he received the new the newly deployed Director of the State Command of the Department Security (DSS), Barr. Brown Ekwoaba, who visited him in his office at the Government House, in Benin City.

Ekwoaba replaces the outgone State Director of DSS, Ibrahim Haliru, who is now deployed to Osun State.

While hinting at the sophistication of the state’s new security architecture, Obaseki said the state’s new security architecture codenamed Operation Wabaizigan, usually logs every incidence of crime in the state, which he said provides support for police and other security agencies to follow up on flashpoints.

“We look at our crime information and want each security agency to follow up on these crimes. We want to know how kidnapping issues are resolved and if a criminal case is linked to another criminal case,” Obaseki said.

In his remarks, the new Director of DSS, Barr. Ekwoaba, assured on sustaining the existing relationship between the DSS and sister security agencies in combating crimes.

He thanked Governor Obaseki for receiving him at his office, adding, “I want to assure you that I am here to work.”