Edo Police Command inaugurates ‘Operation Puff Adder’

The Edo Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in line with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) directive, inaugurated the force special security outfit, code named, `Operation Puff Adder’.

In his opening remarks at the inauguration on Thursday in Benin, CP Mohammed DanMallam, Edo Commissioner of Police, complained about contemporary security challenges globally.

DanMallam noted that the special security outfit was inaugurated to fight the security challenges.

He also explained that `Operation Puff Adder’ was based on the principle of community policing, intelligence-led policing, synergy with other security agencies, convoy/motorised patrols and stop and search operations.

The commissioner explained that the security outfit was to checkmate the activities of criminals and their sponsors.

He noted that since his assumption of office in the state in February, the command had arrested 356 suspects for various crimes, with 230 suspects charged to court and 49 suspects convicted.

DanMallam said that 162 cases were reported at the command with 146 charged to courts, and 67arms and 198 ammunition were recovered.

The commissioner said that the vision and mission of the IGP to launch the outfit would be optimised in the command.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 5, AIG Paul Yakadi, described the outfit as a robust security action plan with massive deployment of trained and motivated personnel, who were expected to display high level of discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Effiong, Yakadi appealed to all to partner with the police with a view to reducing crime in the state.

He noted that the special security outfit came about when shortly after the general elections, the country witnessed an upsurge in crimes due to proliferation of light weapons in the hands of the wrong persons.