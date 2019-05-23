Education ministry should get not less than N1 trillion annually – Minister

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has stressed the need for the Federal Government to provide adequate budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Education, saying that the ministry should not get less than one trillion naira annually.

The Minister who spoke during the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday however thanked the president for giving him the freedom to run the ministry without any interference.

“As a journalist who has been very critical of government and perhaps, a nobody, I would never have become a minister but for this gesture of Mr President

“I will like to thank Mr President for giving me freedom. Since I became a minister the president has never asked me to give anybody a contract or directed me to employ anybody and I think this is very rare.

“In addition, I will like to thank the Vice-President for his humility. Like I have said on other occasions, Nigeria has never been lucky to have a combination like this – The president who is famous for integrity and the Vice-President who is a true man of God.

“Sir, both of you have the greatest burden on your shoulders to ensure that this alliance that produced you prevails and is maintained.

“And sir, it will not prevail until something is done because immediately after you what will happen to Nigeria if you are not succeeded by your own type of integrity, then we are going back to something worse than the one you succeeded.

“This is very important, I hope this occupies your mind, the next cabinet and perhaps the party,’’ Adamu said.