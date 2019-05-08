EFCC arrests 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Thursday, May 9, 2019 12:07 am


Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, have arrested fifteen suspected internet fraudsters in a late- evening raid on Blue Chip Hotels, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 30, were nabbed while relaxing in their hotel hide – out. Their arrest followed surveillance and intelligence reports on their activities and a response to the resolve of the Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu to rid the nation of internet fraudsters.

Among the suspects are five young ladies and ten young men.  They are:  Tamunotonye Tolofari;  Isaac Michael;  Kingdom Ekekwu;  Daniel Uwalaka;  Godswill Agwu;  Innocent Daniel;  Prince Amaya;  Tiemo Ipite;  Nduah Gentle;  Stella Gbarakoro;  Christiana Cletus;  Anita Jane;  Best Noble,  Nduah Precious and Emeka Chibuike Emeka.

Items recovered from them are laptops and phones. The suspects have made useful statements to the Commission and would soon be charged to court.

