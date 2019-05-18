EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Delta State

Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:57 am


 

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says operatives of its Advance Fee Fraud Section, have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters at Sapele, Delta State.

The anti graft agency on its official Facebook page said the arrest was carried out on Friday operatives of its Abuja Headquarters, in collaboration with men from the Benin Zonal Office in an early morning operation.

“Working on intelligence reports, the suspects, who are between the ages of 18 to 30 years, were smoked out from their hideout in an early morning operation.

“A day earlier, the operatives from Abuja had arrested two suspected internet fraudster in Ughelli, Delta State,” the agency said.

Items allegedly recovered from the suspects include lap top computers, iPhones, phones, ATM cards and three exotic vehicles. The cars are Benz C350, Benz ML 350 and Chrysler 300.

According to EFCC, “The raid on the internet fraudsters is one in the series by operatives of the Commission in line with the directive of the acting Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu to rid the entire country of internet fraud and cyber crime.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are completed.”

