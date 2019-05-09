EFCC lacks power to investigate Rivers govt – Gov. Wike

EFCC lacks power to investigate Rivers govt – Gov. Wike

Friday, May 10, 2019 12:11 am


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (r) and the management of Zenith Bank Plc led by Group Managing Director Designate of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (r) and the management of Zenith Bank Plc led by Group Managing Director Designate of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday


 
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
 
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reiterated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has no powers to investigate the financial transactions of Rivers State Government without vacating the Court judgment secured by the administration of former Governor ,Dr Peter Odili.

He said that before EFCC can investigate the Rivers State Government it must first vacate the Federal High Court judgment that declared that it cannot investigate the financial transactions of the Rivers State Government,when former EFCC boss,Nuhu Ribadu was Chairman.

He spoke on Thursday during a Courtesy Visit by the Group Managing Director Designate of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

He said: “EFCC has no powers to look into our financial transactions.  You cannot be giving our financial transactions to the EFCC, because that is illegal.

“Unless the EFCC sets aside the judgment, they have no powers to look into our financial transactions.  Not that we are  afraid, but due process must be followed”.

He said that if Zenith Bank  refuses to obey the Court Judgment, Rivers State Government will be compelled  to file the necessary processes to ensure the right thing is done.

The Governor commended Zenith Bank for supporting  projects execution in the state through facilities. He said the Rivers State Government  will complete  the payment  of loans acquired  by May ending.

“You have supported the State in terms of infrastructure. You have also supported us for our inauguration”, he said.

He, however, urged  the management  of Zenith Bank to consummate  the long relationship  with Rivers State Government by ensuring  that Rivers people grow  in the bank.

Governor Wike congratulated Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu on his appointment  as the Group  Managing Director Designate of the Zenith Bank.  He said that his appointment is due to commitment and hardwork.

“Since 1999, this relationship has been there and it will be there. Try to ensure that Rivers people grow in the bank”, he said.

Group Managing Director Designate of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu congratulated  the Rivers State Governor on his re-election.

“Everyone of us in Zenith Bank is very pleased over the success you have recorded. We also want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the last election and wish for  a glorious second term”, he said.

Onyeagwu said that Zenith Bank prays for Governor Wike to make greater progress during his second term. He said that he was in Rivers State to inform the Governor that he would take over the leadership of the bank on June 1, 2019.

“Zenith Bank and Rivers State have been in partnership for over 20 years.  We want to assure you that in this moment and in this time, our expectation is that this partnership will  get even bigger  and stronger.

“We want to assure you of our utmost  loyalty and support for the ideas and aspirations of your Government. Is our pleasure that Zenith Bank is willing to support the various development initiatives of your Government. At this second half, going by your disposition, going by your perspective that we know, our expectation is that it will even be raised higher. Even as the tempo  is raised higher, the support of Zenith Bank will remain consistent “, Onyeagwu said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    My boss attempted to rape me in Oman, says human trafficking victim
    2 hours ago

    Police rescue 27 kidnap victims including 5 Chinese
    2 hours ago

    TB: Nigeria losses $0.26bn future GDP to DR-TB in 2017
    Okechukwu-Enelamah 2 hours ago

    Enelamah says NSEZCO N14.3bn still in CBN account
    3 hours ago

    Gov. Oyetola joins crowd to celebrate victory in Osogbo
    3 hours ago

    NERC has power to revoke licenses of none-performing DisCos –Fashola
    3 hours ago

    Kwara United FC orders Bala to return to coaching position
    3 hours ago

    Kidnapped Daura District Head: FG confirms arrest of key suspects