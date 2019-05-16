EFCC to arraign Naira Marley on Monday on 11-count charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Monday May 20, arraign Afeez Fashola a. k. a Naira Marley, before a Federal High Court Lagos on 11-count charge bordering on cyber crimes.

EFCC acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

A copy of the charge was also made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It was signed by Rotimi Iseoluwa ESQ, I. A Mohammed ESQ, U. U Buhari ESQ and A. O

Mohammed (Prosecuting Counsel).

One of the counts read: “That you Afeez Adeshina a. k. a Naira Marley, and Yad Isril (still at large) on or about 26th November 2018, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourself to use Access Card No. 5264711020433662 issued to persons other than you.

“In a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary Section 27 (1) (b) of the cyber crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, ECT) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the same Act.”

Marley, a Nigerian musician, and four others were on May 10, quizzed by EFCC in its Lagos Zonal office for alleged internet fraud.

They were also arrested in connection with alleged case of money laundering and cyber-crime offences.

“At the point of arrest, the commission found and recovered a number of items, including laptops, from the suspects.

“However, reports had shown that Omoniyi Temidayo (a. k. a Zlatan), was released few days after alongside his crew members, Tiamiu Kayode, Adewunmi Moses and Abubakar Musa.