Enugu Assembly lauds Ugwuanyi on rural projects

The Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Works has commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the massive road projects going on in the rural areas of the state in spite economic challenges.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Chuma Obieze, gave the commendation at the quarterly oversight function of the assembly at Oji-River Local Government Headquarters of Enugu State on Tuesday.

Obieze said that the committee had just commence the supervision of ongoing road projects in the state, adding that it would cut across the 17 council areas to ensure that the proper thing was being done by the contractors.

He said that the road projects had both phase one, two and the extension.

“As you can see, when we are moving round, we passed through Ufuma that is the border between Enugu and Anambra states and Inyi in Akpugoeze, all in Oji River Local Government of Enugu State.

The committee chairman said that one of the contractors whose site was visited was Mr Anayo Onwegbu, who is the son of the soil, adding that they did not expect less from him as he was known for quality jobs.

“We are impressed, we also took time to visit some of the projects being handled by the local government chairman and his team, some of them is the office extension and administrative hall all within the council area.

“Others are Ugwumba Housing project and the market project too, we are impressed that at the local government area they are not leaving all the developmental projects to the governor alone.

“The local governments are also doing their beat to ensure that they bring development to the people at the grassroots.

“The committee is impressed with the visit and urged every local government to emulate the good works going on in Oji River LGA,” he said.

The chairman said that phase one and two of the roads was totalled about 10km and works had reached advanced stages.