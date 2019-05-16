Enugu House of Assenbly Comittee tasks council chairmen on development

The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Chima Obieze, gave the charge on Wednesday when he led members of the committee on a tour of Nkanu West and Nkanu East Local Government Areas as part of the committee’s oversight.

Obieze said that their visit was to enable them to inspect and assess the state government projects under execution in the two council areas.

The projects included Owo-Amuri and Amagunze bridges, an ultramodern magistrate’s court building and a podium, among others.

The lawmaker lauded the governor for initiating the projects, which he described as people-oriented.

He said that the magistrate’s court building would help to bring justice closer to people at the grassroots level.

He commended the council chairmen for their efforts to transform their areas, saying that the committee was impressed with the level of development in the two council areas.

Obieze said that positive collaboration between the council chairmen and the governor would facilitate the development of the entire state.

“Council chairmen in the state should continue to follow the footsteps of the governor in order to take Enugu state to greater height.

“The hallmark of greatness is service to the people,” he said, adding that the chairman should always strive to be on the same page with the state government.

In a speech, the Chairman of Nkanu West, Chief Henry Okenwa, described Ugwuanyi as “a visionary and wonder-working governor.”

Okenwa expressed joy that the area had benefitted immensely from the governor’s developmental stride, adding that more projects were still underway.

Also, the Chairman Nkanu East, Mr. Godwin Obaagu, thanked the committee for their visit, saying that his area which, he described as the most underdeveloped in the state before the inception of the present administration, had recorded great transformation under Ugwuanyi.

Obaagu assured the governor of the continued support of the council and good people of the area.

The two council chairmen commended the committee for the visit, saying that their presence would spur the contractors handling the projects to deliver quality jobs and in record time