EPL: Chelsea held by Leicester, but point enough for third-place

EPL: Chelsea held by Leicester, but point enough for third-place

Sunday, May 12, 2019 7:12 pm


Eden Hazard: appeal for penalty turned down

Gonzalo Higuain missed two first half chances as Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

But the point was enough to secure third place in the English Premier League (EPL) for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Chelsea, who play Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final match later this month, finished the campaign with 72 points, one point clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, who has been the subject of much speculation that he could move away from Stamford Bridge, was dropped to the bench.

Also, there was no place in the match day squad for N’Golo Kante as he succumbed to a hamstring injury.

The two best chances of the opening half fell to Higuain, who put his first effort wide of the right post and then missed on the left when well placed on both occasions.

Hazard was introduced with 20 minutes remaining and had an appeal for a penalty kick, after tumbling in the box, turned down.

Referee Anthony Taylor waved play on as neither side were able to find a winner. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Ruthless Manchester City survive scare to retain EPL title
    44 mins ago

    Mane grabs double as Liverpool win but lose out on EPL title
    57 mins ago

    EPL: Tottenham draw 2-2 with Everton to finish fourth
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria, Christianity: Should Government Regulate Loud Evangelism?
    3 hours ago

    In Pictures: Lagos Information Commissioner Survives Road Accident
    4 hours ago

    How New Kano Emirates Will Be To Sanusi’s Advantage- Ganduje
    4 hours ago

    Rethinking The Model For An Effective Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry
    5 hours ago

    Can’t we outsource Nigeria to Miyetti Allah?