EPL: Tottenham draw 2-2 with Everton to finish fourth

Tottenham Hotspur toasted their extraordinary feat of reaching the UEFA Champions League final for the first time by booking their place in next season’s competition on Sunday.

They clinched fourth spot in the 2018/2019 English Premier League with a 2-2 draw at home to Everton.

Spurs were practically guaranteed a top-four spot as they led north London rivals Arsenal by three points and an eight-goal superior goal difference heading into the final game.

But the draw meant they missed out on finishing in the top three, with Chelsea taking third place instead.

Eric Dier smashed home from close range in the third minute to put Spurs ahead in the third minute in a celebratory atmosphere following their against-the-odds win over Ajax Amsterdam.

But former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott equalised in the 69th minute with a classy curling finish into the bottom corner.

Everton’s travelling fans had been more preoccupied with events in the title race, hoping bitter rivals Liverpool would not win the league.

A cheer rang out from their end each time news filtered through of Manchester City goal against Brighton.

Everton went ahead three minutes later when Turkish forward Cenk Tosun bundled the ball over the line after a goalmouth scramble.

Their lead did not last long though, as Spurs’ Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen netted with a curling free kick in the 75th minute.

The result ensured his side ended the campaign on 71 points.(Reuters/NAN)