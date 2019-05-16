Estate agent docked for allegedly swindling Church

A house agent, Oni Alakotan, appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly swindling a Church of N200, 000.

Alakotan, 60, residing in Mafoluku area of Lagos, is charged on three counts of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, told the court that Alakotan committed the offences with other persons now at large in November 2018 at No. 30, Airport Road, Mafoluku in Oshodi, Lagos.

He said that Alakotan collected the money from Redeemed Christian Church of God to rent a mini warehouse for the Church, a representation Alakotan knew was false.

“Alakotan diverted the money to his personal use after he promised the Church to rent out the warehouse.

“The offence contravened the provisions of Sections 411, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,’’ the prosecutor stated.

Section 287 stipulates seven-year imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs F.O. Hughes, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned to May 27, for hearing.