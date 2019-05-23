Facebook says it disabled 3bn fake accounts in 6-month period

Facebook says it disabled 3bn fake accounts in 6-month period

Thursday, May 23, 2019 11:50 pm


Facebook

Facebook

Facebook on Thursday said it disabled over  three billion fake accounts between September and March as part of an effort to enforce content standards.

The social networking platform said it disabled 1.2 billion fake accounts in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2.19 billion in the first quarter of this year.

The company also said it estimated that five per cent of monthly active accounts are fake as it pledged to “continue to find more ways to counter attempts to violate our policies.”

The data is part of Facebook’s third community standards enforcement report.

The category “fake accounts” was one of nine policies in the report.

Among the others are nudity and sexual activity, bullying and harassment, hate speech, global terrorist propaganda and violence and graphic content.

The data show that Facebook took action against about 52 million accounts that dealt with violence and propaganda and 44 million accounts that dealt with adult nudity and sexual activity.

Facebook said the number accounts it took action against increased “due to automated attacks by bad actors who attempt to create large volumes of accounts at one time.” (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Stop lying, Kogi NLC chairman cautions Gov. Bello
    33 mins ago

    Senate concurs to House Bill re-introducing park and pay in FCT, 6 others
    37 mins ago

    Southwest pensioners to sue governors over non-payment of gratuities
    40 mins ago

    Atiku alleges plot to smear his personality
    41 mins ago

    Why FG must ruthlessly tackle corruption – PACAC
    56 mins ago

    Time bomb: Gov. Yari warns on population explosion
    58 mins ago

    ‘American Taliban’ Lindh released from U.S. prison amid concerns
    1 hour ago

    Banditry: Take measures for farmers to access farmlands, Katsina Govt urges FG