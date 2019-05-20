Fadeyi Residents Seek Justice As Police Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists

The residents of Fadeyi in Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State, have called on the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to ensure that justice is done in the case of four suspected armed cultists and armed robbers now cooling their heels with men of the Lagos State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The four suspected cultists, Waziri Yusufu; Tega Michael; Afolabi Alabi and Murphy Etu, according to the residents were arrested by the police last week Wednesday, at Isheri, with high calibre rifles and other ammunition.

The community, in a petition by their lawyer, Greg I. Aghedo, to the State’s Commissioner of Police, is asking for thorough investigation by the police to ensure that the truth is revealed and justice is not only done, but seen to have been done in the case of the four whom the residents alleged have been terrorising their environs and have killed many innocent citizens in the area without any justifiable reason.

The residents also call on the Commissioner of Police to ensure that men of the Nigerian police under his command did not cover up anything in their investigation as several of their complainants about the activities of the arrested cultists and other criminals in the area to the police in the past have either been ignored or swept under the carpet.

The community’s petition dated May 16, 2019 and captioned “serial murder, cultism, banditry and other grave acts of criminality by Waziri Yusuf, Tega Michael, Afolabi Alabi, Murphy Etu and several others, was written on behalf of the Ayodele Street community and adjoining areas of Fadeyi, Shomolu Area of Lagos State and one Mrs. Suliyat Asekun and Kola Olusanya.

“Our clients are complainants against the above mentioned persons who were arrested by your men of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) and currently in your custody on charges of Armed Robbery, illegal possession of fire arms e.t.c. Before the arrest of these suspects, they had committed several murders which includes the murder of the husband of the above mentioned Mrs. Suliyat Asekun. The case is before the Anti Homicide department of the State Department of Criminal Investigations, Yaba.

“Sir, the above mentioned persons have always managed to escaped from justice. It was with great joy and relief when information got to our clients that they had been arrested by the Isheri Division of the Lagos Command and had been transferred to FSARS Office lkeja”.

The residents while appealing to the State’s Commissioner of Police to urgently attend to their petition, also promised to assist the police in its investigation on the arrested persons.

“Our clients seek justice and are willing to assist the police in unraveling a lot of information to help apprehend the others at large and most importantly our clients seek for justice. There is a need for this gang of murderous cultists to be stopped for the general security of the community they have been terrorising for so long.

“We would appreciate an urgent action by your office which this petition urgently deserves in the circumstance”.