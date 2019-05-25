Family of murdered Port Harcourt hairstylist alleges extortion by Police

Yemi Ade, a relative of a hairstylist identified as Destiny Balogun, killed by gunmen along Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Road, Port Harcourt last Saturday has called on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel to investigate an allegation of extortion by olicemen attached to Kala Police Division over alleged extortion of the family of the deceased.

Mr Ade complained that despite the fact that no investigation was carried out over Destiny Balogun’s death, the police officer demanded N100,000 and settled for’N20,000 after intense negotiations before allowing them to access the corpse of their late brother at the mortuary.

He also claimed the police officers at the station also asked them to swear an affidavit to withdraw a case that they never investigated nor visited the scene of the crime.

In a swift reaction,the Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel speaking through DSP Nnamdi Omoni,the Police Public Relatons,PPRO of the Command has ordered for full investigation into the allegations, promising that anybody Officer found culpable would be made to face the law.