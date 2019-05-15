Farmer, 56, remanded for alleged homicide

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 5, 2019 remanded a 56-year-old farmer, Ordondo Ngor, in prison for alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Mrs J.O. Ayia, who did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction when the case was mentioned, ordered that Ngor should be remanded in Makurdi Prisons for further investigation to be carried out.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was reported by one Terese Orhemen of Tse-Ngor Mbahar Tsambe community in the Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue on April 10, this year.

Ato said that the complainant reported that three armed men invaded his late father’s compound at Tse-Ngor and shot his mother, one Mbabeen Orhemenof, aged 52 adding, “The robbers shot her in the head, where she sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the St. Thomas Hospital, Ihugh, where she later died. Investigations revealed that the defendant and another employee, Terzulum Ordondo, of Tse-Ngor Tsame in Vandeikya Local Government Area were responsible for the act. The defendant was later arrested while Terzulum is still at large”.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue State, 2004.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 21 for further mention.

