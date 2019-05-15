Farmer, 56, remanded for alleged homicide

Farmer, 56, remanded for alleged homicide

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 2:36 pm


Court

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 5, 2019 remanded a 56-year-old farmer, Ordondo Ngor, in prison for alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Mrs J.O. Ayia, who did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction when the case was mentioned, ordered that Ngor should be remanded in Makurdi Prisons for further investigation to be carried out.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was reported by one Terese Orhemen of Tse-Ngor Mbahar Tsambe community in the Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue on April 10, this year.

Ato said that the complainant reported that three armed men invaded his late father’s compound at Tse-Ngor and shot his mother, one Mbabeen Orhemenof, aged 52 adding, “The robbers shot her in the head, where she sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the St. Thomas Hospital, Ihugh, where she later died. Investigations revealed that the defendant and another employee, Terzulum Ordondo, of Tse-Ngor Tsame in Vandeikya Local Government Area were responsible for the act. The defendant was later arrested while Terzulum is still at large”.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue State, 2004.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 21 for further mention.
NAN

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Police arrest 4 suspected Boko Haram members in Edo
    13 mins ago

    Alleged Money laundering: Court adjourns trial of 2 PDP Chieftains
    24 mins ago

    Buhari departs Abuja for Saudi Arabia
    53 mins ago

    Congestion/Accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Officials Task Motorists On Discipline
    60 mins ago

    Bill To Establish Federal University Of Technology Passes 3rd Reading
    1 hour ago

    NHRC Condemns Arrest Of Sex Workers In Abia
    1 hour ago

    NAFDAC Alerts Public On Circulation Of Fake Cold Caplets In Gombe state
    1 hour ago

    Two Indian Climbers Die, One Missing On Mount Kanchenjunga In Nepal