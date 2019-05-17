Fashola charges RCC to step up action on Onitsha/Enugu road rehabilitation

Friday, May 17, 2019 8:07 pm


 

File: An on-going road project

The contracting firm handling rehabilitation work on Umunya/Amawbia axis of Onitsha/Enugu expressway has been charged to expedite action in its work.

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, gave the directive on Friday, during an inspection visit of the project site at Umunya, Oyi local government area of Anambra State.

Fasholawho was represented by the Director, Federal Highway in the Ministry, Mr. Yemi Oguntominiyi, said he was impressed with the quality of work, but stressed the need to double their effort.

The Minister also used the occasion to perform the ground breaking ceremony for Umunya/Awkuzu Federal Sites and Services Housing Estate before the inspection visit to the Federal Secretariat, Awka.

He said: “When the Minister visited this site last February, the contractor assured him that before the rains set, it would complete 18 kilometers Enugu-bound site of the Umunya/Amawbia axis.

“Though the quality of the work I have seen is okay, with all the machines and workers, let faster action be seen on this project.”

The Minister noted that the project was very important to the federal government, given the fact that the road connected many states in the South-East and the North.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project which was awarded to RCC in November​, 2018, at the cost of N21.1 billion, had 42 months completion period.

On his part, the Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, Anambra State, Mr. Adeyemo Ajani, said his officials regularly visited the site, noting that all the challenges raised by the firm had been addressed.

The Chief Engineer, RCC Construction Company Nigeria, Mr Igor Zavodtohik, said the company had completed asphalting of Umunya/Awkuzu axis of the project.

He promised that the project would be delivered in line with stipulated agreement with government.

