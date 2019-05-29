Fayemi congratulates Buhari, Osinbajo, 29 Governors on inauguration

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 1:41 pm


President Buhari signing the register after being sworn in by the Acting CJN

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has felicitated with President Mohammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on their inauguration for second term.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Givernors Forum (NGF), in a congratulatory message, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode,  said that he was convinced that Nigeria will witness a higher level of development and prosperity in the next four years.

He also congratulated  his colleague-governors, returning and newly elected, who are being inaugurated in 29 states of the federation.

”Today’s inauguration of the President, VP and the governors as a positive development and a demonstration of the collective wishes of the Nigerian people for the entrenchment of democracy in the country,.

“This has been the tradition since 1999

“ As a people, we have every reason to be happy today as we witness 20 years of unbroken democratic governance in our country

” We owe this to the commitment and determination of the Nigerian people, who have come to see democracy as the most viable option.

“So, while I say a big congratulations to the President, the Vice President and the governors, the biggest congratulation go to the Nigerian people- the true hero of our democracy

“Now, the task of taking Nigeria to a higher level of development and prosperity has begun

” I wish Mr President and our governors a successful and impactful tenure.”, the statement added.

