FEC approves N4.6bn for construction of 7 model schools

The Federal Executive Council on Thursday approved N4.6billion for the construction of seven model schools to be located in the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohmmed, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He explained that the model schools would be sited in Bauchi, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Katsina Edo states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The minister also revealed that the council approved N1.6billion for the procurement of first‐line and second-line regimen of antiretroviral treatment drugs.

“The Federal Executive Council approved the award of contracts for the supply of first-line antiretroviral medicine for the National Agency for the Control of AIDs to three different locations; namely the Central Medical Stores in Oshodi (Lagos), Umuahia (Abia) and Jalingo in Taraba.

“There was also approval for the supply of second-line antiretroviral medicines for the same agency.

“The different between the first-line and the second-line is that when you give the first-line antiretroviral some patients do develop resistance.

“So, for such patients, they have to go to the second-line antiretroviral,’’ he said.

The minister disclosed that the council approved N1.8billion for the upgrading of additional 11kilometers road network at Quarters Community in Gwagwalada while another N440.9 million was approved for review of sewage master plan for FCT and design of Interceptor Sewer lines for Phase V including production of tender documents.

He stated that N1.47million was approved by the council for the supply of Field Materials (Gaseous Chlorine) for water treatment by the FCT Water Board.

He also disclosed that another N668million was approved by the council for the provision of Powder Coated 8mm Diameter wire fence on round/square post complete with accessories at Pedestrian Bridge locations within the FCT.

The minister stated that the council also approved N525.5million for the procurement of birds and pest control equipment to be installed at Murtala Muhammad International Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

He said the Ministry of Mines and Steels got approval for the procurement of truck-mounted drilling rig for exploration activities at the N331million.