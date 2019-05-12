Federal Government Mourns Eddie Ugboma

Federal Government Mourns Eddie Ugboma

Sunday, May 12, 2019 2:57 pm


Eddy Ugboma

… Calls Him Trailblazer in Movie Industry

The Federal Government has expressed shock and sadness at the death of veteran movie producer Eddie Ugboma, calling him a worthy pioneer of today’s burgeoning Nollywood industry.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the fact that Chief Ugboma lived a purposeful life and left his footprint in the sands of time is a soothing consolation for all who knew him.

”In his lifetime, Chief Ugboma produced a number of avant-garde movies that blazed the trail and fired the imagination of those who would later become the top producers in today’s Nollywood. In a way, the success of the industry is a tribute to him and his co-pioneers,” the Minister said.

He expressed Federal Government’s condolences to the family and friends of the late film maker and prayed that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Can’t we outsource Nigeria to Miyetti Allah?
    1 hour ago

    NEMA to support 12,000 displaced farmers in Borno
    1 hour ago

    South Africa 2019: Referendum on Ramaphoria?
    3 hours ago

    Kidnapped doctor regains freedom in C\River
    4 hours ago

    Minister inaugurates 6.55km road in Calabar
    4 hours ago

    Ramadan: NSCDC deploys 500 armed personnel to Borno worship centres
    5 hours ago

    NAFDAC seals 20 medicine stores over sale of fake drugs
    5 hours ago

    Farmers laud Buhari over Emefiele’s re-appointment