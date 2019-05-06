Fellowship ordains 48 inmates as evangelists in Jos Prison

The Prison Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has ordained 48 inmates of the Jos Prison as evangelists.

ASP Martha Banda, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) made this known in a statement on Monday in Jos.

According to Banda, the graduation which took place on Monday, was part ofthe command’s 2019 Prison Journey Programme aimed at strengthening the spiritual lives of the inmates with a view of reuniting them with God.

The PRO said that the graduands consisted of 46 males and two females who participated in the 12-week programme.

Banda quoted Pastor Elijah Ojewande, PFN coordinator in Plateau, as saying that over 1,633 prisoners in Nigeria had graduated from the programme since its inception in 2004.

She said Ojewande enjoined the graduating prisoners to abide by what they learned from the programme and be good ambassadors of the fellowship.

The PRO said Mr. Samuel Aguda, NPS commander in Plateau congratulated the graduands and admonished them to hold on to the tenets of the