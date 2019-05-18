FG inaugurates remodelled Ibadan airport terninal

FG inaugurates remodelled Ibadan airport terninal

Saturday, May 18, 2019 4:53 pm


Hadi Sirika: Minister of State, Aviation

The Federal Government has inaugurated the newly remodeled terminal building of the Ibadan Airport, to reposition the nation’s aviation industry.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, while inaugurating the project, said the completion of new terminal was a reflection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s respect for the ancient city.

Sirika said Ibadan was historically the centre of civilisation of the south western part of the country.

He said that the project was among the 157 embarked upon by the current administration in the last three years across Nigerian airports.

“What Kaduna is to the north, what Enugu is to the southeast and Benin to the South-south is what Ibadan is to the southwest in terms of trade and commerce and even their traditional culture and financial system.

“The city of Ibadan is the premier city in West Africa and it is a revered city.

“It is against this backdrop that the Federal Government decided to rehabilitate and remodel this terminal building and other associated works within the airport like the fence.

“It is an honour and privilege to commission this project in the name of Allah the most beneficent and merciful,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is one of the many projects inaugurated by the minister on Saturday starting from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Some of the projects inaugurated included the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Training School (FAAN), Aviation Clinic, newly installed Instrument Landing System and NiMet Training school.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    FIRS to impose VAT on online transactions, says Fowler
    18 mins ago

    The church is critical to growth of Nigeria- Obasanjo
    20 mins ago

    Police probe alleged suicide of 21-year-old UNN student
    30 mins ago

    Police rescue kidnapped victim, arrest robbery suspect in Anambra
    1 hour ago

    Navy recruits 1,176 to fight sea pirates, oil bunkers
    2 hours ago

    NGO offers free medical screening in Makoko
    2 hours ago

    Ramadan: Cleric advises leaders on citizens’ well being
    3 hours ago

    No NNPC Staff Arrested for Suspected ATM Fraud, Says Corporation’s Spokesman