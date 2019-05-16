Fire guts Soul Lounge in Abuja

Thursday, May 16, 2019 11:37 pm


Soul lounge on fire

The popular and well sought after  ‘Soul Lounge,’ in Kubwa, Abuja was gutted by fire on Thursday.

Mr Eli Mathias, Assistant Superintendent, Fire Service, Kubwa Division told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire incident started at about 6:15p.m.

Mathias said according to inquiries made at the scene of the fire outbreak, the cause of the fire was suspected to be from a power surge on one of the bar sockets.

“It started from one of the sockets which powered several musical gadgets,” he said.

He applauded the efforts of people at the scene who tried to quench the fire before the arrival of fire fighters.

“Efforts to put the fire under control by the crowd was impressive but it was beyond them before our arrival,” he said.

Mathias, however, said that no life was lost as fun seekers at the bar and club were quick to evacuate the scene before it escalated.

