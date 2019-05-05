Flood: Buhari consoles with South Africa over loss of lives

Sunday, May 5, 2019 1:18 pm


Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of South Africa over the loss of lives resulting from torrential downpours and mudslides.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Saturday, said he was “profoundly touched by the unfortunate incident.

“I am saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the natural disaster. Such disasters destroy within hours everything the people have laboured for, forcing many to start from the scratch.

”This is particularly difficult for developing countries battling with poverty,’’ he said.

The president expressed sympathy to families affected by the disaster, praying that God would comfort and strengthen them in their hour of need.

“Our prayers and sympathies are with the people of South Africa as they struggle to overcome the devastating impact of these floods,’’ the president added.

