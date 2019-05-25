Flooding: Kano budgets N119m to clear drains

Kano State Government on Saturday said that it had budgeted the sum of 119 million naira to dredge drains in Kano metropolis to prevent flooding.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ali Makoda, made this known on Saturday after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Kano.

Makoda said that the Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration was committed to ensuring clean and healthy environment.

“This made it mandatory to dredge the drains annually,’’ he said.

He said that apart from government’s efforts, there was the need for people to play a collective role in ensuring that the environment was safe to live in.

Makoda, who said this was his last time to monitor the monthly exercise as the Commissioner of Environment, expressed satisfaction with the contributions of the public towards compliance of the exercise.

He then lauded the press for playing a major role in message dissemination and bridging the communication gap between the people and the government.

Makoda urged in coming commissioner for environment to double his efforts in order to sustain the tempo.