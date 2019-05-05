FRSC urges caution on blocked section of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

FRSC urges caution on blocked section of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Sunday, May 5, 2019 9:50 pm


File: FRSC officials on duty

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway to cooperate with traffic agencies to ease the gridlocks in Iyana-Ilogbo area.
Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Sunday.
Oladele said the advice became necessary so as to ensure quick removal of a container that fell, blocking some portions of the road and causing slow movement of vehicles in the  area.
“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and cooperate with traffic managers to ensure speedy removal of the obstruction to restore free flow of traffic,” he said.
He said that efforts were ongoing by FRSC and other sister agencies for prompt  removal of the container and managing traffic situation in the area.
Oladele also said that Julius Berger of Nigeria had opened for temporary use, a section of the corridor earlier barricaded around Iyana Ilogbo to enable  free flow of traffic for motorists.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Algeria arrests brother, loyalists of ousted president Bouteflika
    14 mins ago

    Sri Lanka police discover suspected training camp for militants
    36 mins ago

    Nigeria, Africa to benefit from rising oil price — Uwaleke
    41 mins ago

    Arsenal’s top-four hopes all but over after Brighton draw
    47 mins ago

    London Trip: Apologise to Nigerians, Presidency tells ‘apostles of evil imaginings’
    1 hour ago

    Sultan declares Monday as 1st of Ramadan
    2 hours ago

    Kano Govt spends N300m on mass wedding for 1,500 couples
    3 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct Taraba female perm. sec.