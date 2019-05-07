FRSC urges drivers in Ogun to drive cautiously

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Tuesday.

Oladele noted that the highway accounted for 12 deaths in 16 road accidents recorded in the first quarter of the year.

He said that the corps’ rescue teams in the state had rescued 41 persons injured in the accidents on the highway.

The sector commander identified such accident-prone areas to include Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Adedero, Siun, Kobape and Day Waterman Junction.

“Motorists are enjoined to drive cautiously at the bend adjacent to Buhari Estate, as three crashes that claimed three lives were recorded around this area.

“They should drive carefully at these dangerous locations and should not exceed 80 km per hour,’’ he said.

Oladele noted that the FRSC, as part of its efforts to reduce road accidents, would mark the United Nations Road Safety Week between May 6 and May 12, by sensitising the public on the importance of safety.

According to him, the UN Road Safety Week, which also coincides with the West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Day, is scheduled for May 8.

The sector commander said that the theme for the WARSO Day is entitled “Evaluating Road Safety Performances in West Africa’’.

Oladele said the command, as directed by these international road safety events and in furtherance of its efforts to reduce carnage on the roads, had decided to evaluate and re-jig its public enlightenment.

According to him, the FRSC is working hard to better manage the vehicular traffic on Lagos-Abeokuta; Sango-Ota and Ifo axis.

“FRSC in Ogun will continue to ensure that traffic gridlock is prevented at the stretch of the road around Iyana-Ilogbo, where Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is undertaking re-construction work,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, noted that the command would continue to sustain its prompt response to traffic gridlock and accidents.