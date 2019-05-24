FRSC warns Adamawa Sunshine drivers against overspeeding, overloading

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in Adamawa has warned drivers of Adamawa Sunshine Transport Company against excessive speeding, reckless driving, and overloading of passengers in their vehicles.

Its Sector Commander Muhammad Hussaini gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

Hussaini said that the warning became necessary following daily complaints received by the command against the drivers.

Adamawa Sunshine is run by the Adamawa State Transport Authority, an agency under the state’s Ministry of Transport.

According to the sector commander, over-speeding, reckless driving, and overloading endanger the lives of not only passengers but other road users as well.

“As a leading agency in the transport business, Adamawa Sunshine, controlled by the state government, is subject to the highest number of complaints from passengers in the state.

“The development is as a result of high speeding, reckless driving, and overloading of the transport company’s vehicles, ” Hussaini said.

He added that his command had also received many similar complaints from security agencies and from people within and outside the state.

He said that the command would not take it lightly with any driver found violating the rules and regulations of the federal highways in the country.

Speaking on the issue of seat belt, Hussaini said that very soon the command would begin to clampdown on motorists who refused to use the safety mechanism irrespective of their position in government and in the private sector.

“Very soon the command will intensify patrol to checkmate violators of the seat belt and those, who make or receive phone calls while driving, ” he added.

Responding, Mr Ahmed Nyako, the General Manager, Adamawa Sunshine, confirmed the development.

Nyako said that the company had also received many complaints about the attitude of the company’s drivers from people.

He said that company would address the issue.

“We are going to organise driving training and workshops on good driving for our drivers; they will be sensitised to the benefits of roads safety and adherence to the rules and regulations of highways,” Nyako said.