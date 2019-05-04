Gaidam Waya College produces 75% teachers in Kaduna- Provost

Prof. Alexander Kure, Provost of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, says the institution produces more than 75 per cent of teachers in the state.

Kure made the remark on Saturday during the matriculation ceremony of the 2018/2019 National Certificate of Education (NCE) students, held at the permanent site of the institution at Gidan Waya, Jema’a Local Government Area.

He noted that since the establishment of the college in 1977, it had consistently maintained a reputation for character and learning.

“The college has produced a substantial number of graduates who are working in the education sector, as well as other sectors.

“In fact, it is on record that over 75 per cent of the teaching manpower in Kaduna State is from this college,” he said.

The provost reminded the matriculating students that the institution was built on a solid foundation of discipline with a well-defined roadmap; adding that its core values remained honesty, transparency, hard work and competence, amongst others.

He, however, observed with dismay that examination malpractice had become the order of the day in the country’s education system.

According to him, no society will fully develop its potentials if students, especially in tertiary institutions, depend on cheating to pass exams.

Kure urged the students to desist from examination malpractice and other social vices, including drug abuse, alcoholism, cultism, sexual harassment, indecent dressing and rape.

He expressed gratitude to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’I, for what he described as his tremendous efforts which according to him, provided a secured and peaceful environment for academic activities to thrive.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3, 339 students took oath during the matriculation ceremony.