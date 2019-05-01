Ganduje lauds FG over release of Zainab Aliyu

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 2:31 am


Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has commended the Federal Government for securing the release of Zainab Aliyu, a Nigerian falsely accused of drug peddling in Saudi Arabia.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano.

He said by succeeding in establishing Zainab’s innocence, the Nigerian government, through the NDLEA confirms her as victim of a drug cartel at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The Governor also welcomed confirmation by the Nigerian Mission in the Kingdom that the second Nigerian involved in similar case, will be released to the Nigerian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The governor also commended the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Aviation, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora and the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia for their intervention.

Ganduje, therefore, stressed the need for vigilance at the nation’s airport in order to protect Nigerians from falling prey to cartels that specialise in planting drugs in the bags of unsuspecting travelers.

NAN recalled that Zainab Aliyu, a student of Yusuf Maitama-Sule University, Kano, was arrested in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 25 2018 for alleged drug trafficking.

She travelled to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj with her relatives.

