Ganduje sworn in, promises N2.4bn cancer treatment centre for Kano

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 2:14 pm


Ganduje being sworn in on Wednesday

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje  of Kano State said the state would  spend over N2.4 billion on the construction of an Ultra modern Cancer Treatment Centre in the state, this year.

Ganduje disclosed this shortly after he was sworn-in as governor of the state for a second term on Wednesday in Kano.

The  State Government had awarded contract for the project to be sited at President Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, in Kano metropolis.

He said the centre when completed would address the increasing number of cancer cases, especially among women and other vulnerable groups in the state.

The governor said the centre which would be the best in the country, would be equipped with all the necessary facilities required for the treatment of the disease.

“We have noted with concern the growing number of cancer cases particularly among women in the state, hence our decision to establish the centre, “he said.

The inauguration  was witnessed by prominent personalities including National Assembly members-elect from the state, top government officials as well as traditional rulers and  members of the business community.

