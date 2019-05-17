Gbong Gwom to Lalong: You have no authority to redefine traditional boundaries

Chief Jacob Buba Gyang, the Gbong Gwom Jos, and Chairman, Plateau Council of Chiefs, has said that state governors do not have the authority to redefine traditional boundaries.

“I am not aware of any authority by a governor to redefine traditional boundaries. Government cannot redefine boundaries where there is no problem,” Buba said on Friday in Jos.

The monarch, who spoke at the “Nzem Berom 2019”, an annual cultural festival of the Berom ethnic group of Plateau, was reacting to a Thursday circular in which the state government created two traditional councils out of the Jos Traditional Council.

The creation of the two traditional councils – Jos North and Riyom – has effectively whittled down the powers of the paramount ruler who superintends traditional rulers in the four local governments that make up the Jos Joint Traditional Council.

With the split, the Gbong Gwom is left with only two local governments – Jos South and Barkin-Ladi.

According to the circular, the Attah Aten of Ganawuri will chair the Riyom Traditional Council, while the Chief of Anaguta would be in charge in Jos North.

“There has been government pronouncement and actions to do with the traditional institution even when there was no problem. We have no problem with our neighbours and we have been in peace with one another.