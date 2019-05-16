General Overseer of OPM baptises 38 converted “sex workers”

…Vows divine his mandate is to bring salvation to ‘lost’ souls to Christ

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer, Omega Power Ministry, OPM Worldwide has baptised 38 repented former Sex workers converted on the streets of Port Harcourt.

In his bid to clear the streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, of the menace of sex slavery and prostitution, Apostle Chinyere said he has the mandate to reach out and bring the prostitutes to Christ.

To achieve this divine commission, the General Overseer said he has been undertaking personal evangelism to the streets and brothels where they Prostitutes ply their trade and take the gospel to them.

So far, according to him, the divine project has been largely successful as hitherto lost souls are being harvested.

“As part of efforts to ensure the recent 38 converted Port Harcourt sex workers by the General Overseer of OPM Apst. Chibuzor Chinyere, were well rooted in Christ as well as to fulfill the doctrine recorded in the book of Mark 16:16, the church G.O personally committed the newly converted sex workers to water baptism.”

Performing the ceremony at the church headquarters on Saturday, May 12, the cleric reiterated the huge cost of rehabilitating the whole converts by providing free accommodation , providing free clothing, feeding and provision of shops, stocked with wares and commodities to assist the new converts to begin a new life as enormous.

The new converts who were re-christened by the G.O as the daughters of Doctor Jesus, were seen in high spirit while going to be baptized.

Some of them who spoke under the conditions of anonymity said their baptism signal a turning point in their lives, a new beginning and a total commitment to serving God in the whole of their lives.

Some of them that came out from the pool of water burst into tears as they recalled their past wrongful life.

Apostle Chinyere who can best be said to be direct opposite to some Pastors who are more interested in personal comfort and self-enrichment has preaches and practices that Church money, tithes and offerings are meant to take care of the needy said he will stop at nothing but to do everything humanly possible to ensure that the kingdom of darkness is depopulated and the captives of the Lord are set free.”

The OPM leader once rejected the birthday gift of Rolls Royce, stating that he cannot be riding the exotic car in midst of poverty.

He recently commissioned a Specialist Hospital with a state-of-the-art technology that would render free medical services to indigent patients who must not be members of OPM.

The General Overseer has been running free schools, hospitals, free restaurant named after the abducted Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, who has spent over 400 days in captivity in the hands of Book Haram terrorists. He has trained ex-militants who repented, empowered them, opened shops for them.

He has done the same done for orphans and widows.