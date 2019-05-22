Gov. Ahmed of Kwara dissolves State Executive Council

Gov. Ahmed of Kwara dissolves State Executive Council

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:17 pm


Abdulfattah Ahmed, Kwara State Governor

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Wednesday.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Demola Olanrewaju, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and members of boards of parastatals are also affected by the dissolution.

The statement quoted Ahmed as thanking members of the council, his former aides and all other political office holders for their invaluable service to his administration and the people of the state.

Gov. Ahmed also wished the former commissioners and aides all the best in their future endeavours.

