Gov. Ajimobi commissions High School, Road

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Wednesday May 15, 2019 commissioned Oba Akinbiyi High school, Mokola and the Ambassador Olu Saanu way in Ibadan, the state capital.

Commissioning the school, Governor Ajimobi said that “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”.

The other model schools built by the governor but yet to be commissioned are: Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan and Baptist High School, Saki.

