Gov. Badaru sacks 27 LG secretaries, SUBEB board

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has relieved all Council Secretaries of the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of their appointments with immediate effect.

Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini, made the announcement in Dutse on Tuesday.

He quoted the governor as directing the secretaries to hand over the affairs of their councils to the Directors of Administration and General Services of the respective LGAs

In the same vein, the governor has also relieved the Executive Chairman, Permanent Members and Part-time Members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) of their appointments.

The chairman was also directed to hand over the affairs of the board to the most senior civil servants in the board.

The governor extended the state government’s appreciation for the services rendered by the appointees.

He further expressed the hope that they would accept whenever similar call was made for them to serve the state in future.

Badaru is expected to begin his second term in office on Wednesday after his inauguration.