Gov. Badaru sacks 27 LG secretaries, SUBEB board

Gov. Badaru sacks 27 LG secretaries, SUBEB board

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 8:49 am


Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has relieved all Council Secretaries of the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of their appointments with immediate effect.

Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini, made the announcement in Dutse on Tuesday.

He quoted the governor as directing the secretaries to hand over the affairs of their councils to the Directors of Administration and General Services of the respective LGAs

In the same vein, the governor has also relieved the Executive Chairman, Permanent Members and Part-time Members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) of their appointments.

The chairman was also directed to hand over the affairs of the board to the most senior civil servants in the board.

The governor extended the state government’s appreciation for the services rendered by the appointees.

He further expressed the hope that they would accept whenever similar call was made for them to serve the state in future.

Badaru is expected to begin his second term in office on Wednesday after his inauguration.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Amaechi Vs Peter Obi: The Ikwere of Rivers State are Igbo !
    32 mins ago

    NAPTIP DG alerts on xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in Mali
    1 hour ago

    Nigerian photographer, Ruth Ossai shoots Rihanna’s Fenty campaign
    1 hour ago

    Commentary: Twenty Years Of Uninterrupted Democracy In Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Ibadan Airport records 13,305 passengers in Q1 of 2019, says manager
    2 hours ago

    Commentary: Dear Office-Holder, Power Is Transient
    2 hours ago

    Inauguration: its your day, Ambode tells Sanwo-olu
    2 hours ago

    IPOB Sit-at-Home Order: Police to arrest, prosecute ‘enforcers’